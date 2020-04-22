NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) Hits New 1-Year High at $86.94

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$86.94 and last traded at C$86.40, with a volume of 71489 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$83.73.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NGT. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$74.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. B. Riley raised shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$68.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

