New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) PT Lowered to $169.00

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $185.00 to $169.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EDU. ValuEngine raised New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.20.

NYSE EDU traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.03. 1,371,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,353. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a 52-week low of $80.18 and a 52-week high of $142.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 1.33.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $923.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

