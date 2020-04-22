Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $340.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $327.00 to $340.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Benchmark’s target price points to a potential downside of 21.63% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $173.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.72.

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $433.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $190.37 billion, a PE ratio of 105.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Netflix has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Netflix by 770.4% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

