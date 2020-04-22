Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 770.4% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 176,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $12,150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock opened at $433.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $449.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,851,136.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,708,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Netflix from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $350.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.53.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

