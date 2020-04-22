Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Net 1 U.E.P.S. Technologies provides its universal electronic payment system as an alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies. Net 1 believes that it is the first company worldwide to implement a system that can enable the estimated four billion people who generally have limited or no access to a bank account to enter affordably into electronic transactions with each other, government agencies, employers, merchants and other financial service providers. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UEPS. ValuEngine raised shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Shares of UEPS stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $203.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.49. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $74.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.34 million. Net 1 UEPS Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.07% and a negative net margin of 66.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Net 1 UEPS Technologies will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Value Advisers International sold 47,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $142,459.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,815,749 shares of company stock worth $16,557,140. 2.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UEPS. Newtyn Management LLC raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 255,914 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 197,279 shares in the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC raised its holdings in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 260,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Net 1 UEPS Technologies by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Net 1 UEPS Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 48.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Net 1 UEPS Technologies

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing services, financial inclusion products and services, and secure payment technologies in South Africa, the Republic of Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions, including smart card-based alternative payment systems for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies and for mobile transaction channels.

