Needham & Company LLC Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Price Target to $130.00

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Twilio from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.00.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $105.00 on Wednesday. Twilio has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $151.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average of $105.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $4,476,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $50,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,829 shares of company stock valued at $10,486,284. 10.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,522,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter worth about $90,863,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,917,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,193,000 after acquiring an additional 458,920 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,997,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

