National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,466 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 31.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,897,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $373,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $38,390,000. OLD Republic International Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 786,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,604,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $10,861,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 848,239 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,477,000 after purchasing an additional 169,563 shares during the period. 75.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NFG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,843. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 12-month low of $31.58 and a 12-month high of $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average is $42.91.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $444.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.43%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

