Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04, RTT News reports. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $71.66 and a 52 week high of $120.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

