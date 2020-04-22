Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MYOK. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myokardia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Myokardia from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Myokardia in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $88.82.

NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $62.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.92. Myokardia has a twelve month low of $42.65 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Myokardia will post -5.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,223,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Fairey sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total transaction of $197,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at $552,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,204 shares of company stock worth $500,495 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Myokardia by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Myokardia by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Myokardia by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Myokardia by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Myokardia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Myokardia Company Profile

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

