Mosaic Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:MOS)

Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 13,613 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 781% compared to the average daily volume of 1,545 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mosaic from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine cut Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.43. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $27.36.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a positive return on equity of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mosaic will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $178,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Bernardes purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,500 shares of company stock valued at $320,810. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,080,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,566,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $421,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,438 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth about $64,112,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $36,901,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,030,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

