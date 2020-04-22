Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.82

Mosaic Capital Corp (CVE:M)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.82 and traded as low as $2.12. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 9,721 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Mosaic Capital from C$4.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 million and a P/E ratio of -3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.39.

Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported C($0.97) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$93.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$120.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mosaic Capital Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.

