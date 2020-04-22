Morgan Stanley Boosts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $54.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.
Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 966,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38.
In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Company Profile
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.
