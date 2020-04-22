Morgan Stanley Boosts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $54.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EMR traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.76. The stock had a trading volume of 966,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.47 per share, for a total transaction of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,290.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.