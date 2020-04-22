MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Reaches $0.0028

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, CoinExchange, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 4.2% lower against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $525,512.10 and $2,091.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00022396 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003678 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000705 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 188,231,429 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Bittrex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

