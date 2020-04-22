Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

MTEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.65. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 311.73% and a negative return on equity of 55.41%. The company had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

