Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.
MTEM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Molecular Templates in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.25.
Molecular Templates stock opened at $17.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $757.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 2.65. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.48.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Molecular Templates
Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
