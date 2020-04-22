Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.94

Mobivity Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:MFON) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as low as $0.56. Mobivity shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 2,600 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.94.

About Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON)

Mobivity Holdings Corp. develops and operates proprietary platforms to conduct national and localized, and data-driven marketing campaigns in the United States. Its platforms consist of software for phones, tablets, PCs, and point-of-sale systems, which enable resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers via mobile phones, mobile smartphone applications, and dynamically printed receipt content.

