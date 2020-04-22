Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Sells 3,010 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 47.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $181.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

