Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Stock Price Down 7%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) traded down 7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67, 269 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

About Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHF)

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, and health care products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper, carbon fiber, synthetic fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.