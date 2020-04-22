MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,972,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,050.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $22,903,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,397.68, for a total transaction of $85,258.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,299.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 830,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.53, for a total value of $54,403,726.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded up $49.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,265.38. The stock had a trading volume of 451,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,356,992. The company has a market capitalization of $870.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,197.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,316.42.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,625.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

