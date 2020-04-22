Minerals Technologies Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.65 Per Share (NYSE:MTX)

Minerals Technologies Inc (NYSE:MTX) – Research analysts at G.Research decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Minerals Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, April 20th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.15. G.Research also issued estimates for Minerals Technologies’ FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sidoti started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine cut Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

NYSE MTX traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. 2,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $63.46.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $440.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.47 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,497,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,049,000 after purchasing an additional 163,247 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,486,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,641,000 after buying an additional 154,045 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,374,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,229,000 after buying an additional 120,717 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 506,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,875,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.41 per share, with a total value of $51,615.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,902.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services worldwide. The company's Specialty Minerals segment produces and sells precipitated calcium carbonate and quicklime; and provides natural mineral products comprising limestone and talc.

