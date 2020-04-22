Mincor Resources (ASX:MCR) Stock Price Up 2.6%

Mincor Resources NL (ASX:MCR) traded up 2.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$0.60 ($0.43) and last traded at A$0.60 ($0.42), 481,186 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.58 ($0.41).

The firm has a market capitalization of $195.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 24.06 and a current ratio of 24.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of A$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.62.

Mincor Resources Company Profile (ASX:MCR)

Mincor Resources NL engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral resources in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, and copper deposits. The company holds interests in the Durkin North, Miitel/Burnett, and Cassini nickel projects, as well as the Widgiemooltha gold project located in Kambalda, Western Australia.

