Middleby Corp to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for Middleby in a report issued on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Middleby’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MIDD. BidaskClub cut Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Middleby from $115.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

MIDD stock opened at $49.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.26. Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $41.73 and a fifty-two week high of $142.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

In related news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 465 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,661.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald purchased 6,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $464,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,976 shares in the company, valued at $19,026,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,365 shares of company stock worth $735,029 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in Middleby by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Middleby by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Middleby by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Middleby during the 4th quarter worth $3,860,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Middleby by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.19% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.