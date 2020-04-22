MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Stock Price Down 9%

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) were down 9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.13 and last traded at $2.52, approximately 3,132,075 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 972,594% from the average daily volume of 322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.77.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49.

