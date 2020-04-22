Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,836 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 8,180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Micron Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,508 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 8,312 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cascend Securities upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Shares of MU opened at $41.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day moving average is $49.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.74. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 11.72%. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $199,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares in the company, valued at $3,401,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,241 shares of company stock valued at $704,745. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

