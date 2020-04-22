MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Up 4.3% Over Last Week

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.27 million and $4,978.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

