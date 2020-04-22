Metro Mining (ASX:MMI) Shares Down 100%

Metro Mining Limited (ASX:MMI)’s share price traded down 100% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$0.11 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.11 ($0.07), 407,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$68,865.00 ($48,840.43).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.15. The stock has a market cap of $137.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00.

Metro Mining Company Profile (ASX:MMI)

Metro Mining Limited operates as an exploration and mining company in Australia. The company explores for coal and bauxite. Its flagship project is the Bauxite Hills Mine project covering approximately 1,900 square kilometers of exploration tenements located to the north of Weipa on Western Cape York.

