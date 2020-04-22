Meridian Financial Partners LLC Sells 171 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,202 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,338,757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,341,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,167,000 after purchasing an additional 305,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,143,000 after purchasing an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.24.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total transaction of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 111,271 shares of company stock worth $13,986,238 over the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $119.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.44 and its 200-day moving average is $121.03. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The firm has a market cap of $297.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

