Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $577,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

XOM opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $174.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $83.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

