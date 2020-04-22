Meridian Financial Partners LLC Boosts Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.0% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 83,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Verizon Communications by 11.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,034,916 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $55,606,000 after acquiring an additional 105,996 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the first quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 176,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% during the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baugh & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the first quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 66,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.67. The stock has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the cell phone carrier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

