Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $44.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.94 million. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 23.98%.

Meridian Bancorp stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.40. 3,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Meridian Bancorp has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $20.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EBSB shares. BidaskClub downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Meridian Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

