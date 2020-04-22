Merculet (MVP) Hits Market Cap of $495,763.56

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 22nd. During the last week, Merculet has traded up 21.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Merculet token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinMex, OKEx, Hotbit and Bilaxy. Merculet has a total market cap of $495,763.56 and $62,690.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.88 or 0.02671631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00220698 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00058865 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00052040 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Merculet Profile

Merculet launched on April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,075,695,955 tokens. The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Merculet is www.merculet.io . The official message board for Merculet is medium.com/merculet . Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Merculet

Merculet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Hotbit, CoinMex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Merculet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

