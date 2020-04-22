Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Issues Earnings Results

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.69%.

Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,962. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

