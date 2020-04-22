Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Issues Earnings Results

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 26.69%.

Mercantile Bank stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.69. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,962. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.15. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $37.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

