Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.85

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $124.85 and last traded at $124.83, with a volume of 364060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MLNX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, SP Angel raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mellanox Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.33.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marc Sultzbaugh sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $240,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas T. Ahrens sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total transaction of $351,570.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock worth $711,641. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Mellanox Technologies by 431.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Mellanox Technologies by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mellanox Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $3,679,000. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 168,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $19,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

