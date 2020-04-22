Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 123.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,157 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $212.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.68.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $8.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $186.49. 2,015,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,848,011. Mcdonald’s Corp has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.99. The company has a market cap of $135.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

