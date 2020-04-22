Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) Announces Dividend of GBX 2

Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 PLC (LON:MAV4) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:MAV4 opened at GBX 61 ($0.80) on Wednesday. Maven Income & Growth VCT 4 has a 1 year low of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 72.73 ($0.96). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $68.83 million and a P/E ratio of 46.92.

In other news, insider Peter Linthwaite purchased 7,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of £5,028.22 ($6,614.34).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 4 PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The principal activity of the Company is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unlisted and Alternative Investment Market (AIM) quoted securities. The Company aims to achieve long-term capital appreciation and generate income for shareholders.

