Mathes Company Inc. Sells 235 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,202 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 3.2% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,476.80.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,212.16 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,530.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,193.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1,315.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

