Materion (MTRN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Materion has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 3.15-3.30 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $3.15-3.30 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $280.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Materion had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 4.27%. Materion’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Materion to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Materion alerts:

Shares of MTRN stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Materion has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $71.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.08. The stock has a market cap of $856.53 million, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Several brokerages have commented on MTRN. TheStreet raised Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sidoti raised Materion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine raised Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.