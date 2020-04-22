Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives $15.88 Average Price Target from Analysts

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTLS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Materialise from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Materialise to a “hold” rating and set a $16.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Materialise by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $977.41 million, a P/E ratio of 622.21 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.27. Materialise has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $20.41.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.06). Materialise had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $56.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.83 million.

About Materialise

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

