Matador Resources (MTDR) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/16/2020 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $25.00 to $6.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Corp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

4/14/2020 – Matador Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities.

4/9/2020 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $8.00 to $4.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

3/19/2020 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $13.00 to $4.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/16/2020 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/10/2020 – Matador Resources had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/9/2020 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

3/9/2020 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Matador Resources was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/27/2020 – Matador Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Imperial Capital from $23.00 to $25.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Matador Resources had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of MTDR traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.65. The stock had a trading volume of 127,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,866,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.19 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 3.09. Matador Resources Co has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

Get Matador Resources Co alerts:

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $288.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.83 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 8.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Matador Resources Co will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Matador Resources news, Director Reynald Baribault bought 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $89,910.00. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 239,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $479,464.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 461,632 shares of company stock worth $1,023,724 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,471,321 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $116,290,000 after acquiring an additional 639,279 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $6,797,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 555,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 378,095 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $5,689,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $3,856,000.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.