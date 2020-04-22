Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $4.25 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,069 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 3.2% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,065 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,152,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 198,258 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 188,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $11,350,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Securities decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.64.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.67. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $62.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $240.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the cell phone carrier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

