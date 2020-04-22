Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $2.33 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Martin Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.8% of Martin Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in PepsiCo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,167,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,203,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 323,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $131.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $147.20. The firm has a market cap of $186.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.81.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

