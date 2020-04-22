Martin Capital Partners LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,994 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen lowered AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.66.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a market capitalization of $214.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average of $36.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.96%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

