Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (LON:MMH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.69 Per Share

Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (LON:MMH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Marshall Motor’s previous dividend of $2.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:MMH opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.28. Marshall Motor has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 171 ($2.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 million and a P/E ratio of 5.15.

Marshall Motor Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing passenger cars and commercial vehicles in the United Kingdom. It sells new and used vehicles; and provides after sales services, such as servicing, body shop repairs, and parts sales. The company's retail automobile brands include Audi, BMW, BMW Motorrad, Ford, CUPRA, Ford Vans, Honda, Hyundai, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Benz Commercials, MINI, Nissan, Peugeot, Seat, SKODA, Smart, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercials, and Volvo.

