Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (LON:MMH) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 5.69 Per Share

Marshall Motor Holdings PLC (LON:MMH) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) per share on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This is an increase from Marshall Motor’s previous dividend of $2.85. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON:MMH opened at GBX 101.50 ($1.34) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 139.28. Marshall Motor has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 171 ($2.25). The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 million and a P/E ratio of 5.15.
Marshall Motor Company Profile
