Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.19. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 3,700 shares.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 54.37% and a net margin of 70.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.70%.

About Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust (the Trust) is a royalty trust. The Trust is engaged in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico, under license agreements and amendments between the Trust’s predecessors and Chevron Corporation (Chevron) and its assignees.

