Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manulife Financial in a report released on Monday, April 20th. Cormark analyst M. Grauman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Manulife Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised Manulife Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of MFC opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.75. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $21.23. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 345.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 118,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 91,692 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,050,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 458,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 3,097,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,452,000 after purchasing an additional 150,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

