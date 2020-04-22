ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Announces Earnings Results

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS.

MAN traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.77. 4,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,067. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $49.57 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CL King decreased their target price on ManpowerGroup from $107.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

