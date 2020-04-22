Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Raised to $61.00 at Benchmark

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Benchmark from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $102.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.71. Manhattan Associates has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $90.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.82.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 47,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 33,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.