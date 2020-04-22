Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Announces Earnings Results

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.50-1.58 EPS.

MANH stock traded up $7.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 268,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,280. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.08 and a beta of 1.71. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $90.46.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

