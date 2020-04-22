Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mandom Corporation (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Mandom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Miyasako expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.
About Mandom
Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands.
