Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Makita from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKTAY opened at $30.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.95. Makita has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $39.98.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Makita will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and wholesale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment. The company operates through Japan Group, Europe Group, North America Group, Asia Group, and Other Regions Group segments. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sandling, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

