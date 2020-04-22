Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.86

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.86 and traded as low as $5.27. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 673 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $608.40 million during the quarter. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 6.13%.

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

